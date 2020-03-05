Mount Pleasant, Isle of Palms issue statements on COVID-19 preparedness

MOUNT PLEASANT/Isle of Palms, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms have teamed up with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to monitor and prepare for the impacts of the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Mount Pleasant Mayor, Will Haynie, says that the town is preparing for continuity of operations “to benefit tour citizenry and minimize disruptions.”

The Isle of Palms agreed, saying “the health and wellbeing of our employees and community is the City’s top priority.”

According to CDC guidelines, people should take the following preventative measures:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. If hands are visibly dirty, always use soap and water.

Emergency Manager, Amanda Knight, says that if you do think you may have the virus, you should inform your healthcare provider right away:

“Calling your healthcare provider first gives them the opportunity to triage patients and determine the best course of action, and could help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Currently, there are no confirmed cases in South Carolina.