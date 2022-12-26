RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Ridgeville is under a boil water advisory, town officials announced Monday afternoon.

All residents should boil tap water as a precautionary measure until Thursday afternoon, according to the Town of Ridgeville Water Department.

Tap water should be boiled for at least one minute to kill any bacteria that may be present.

“We are sorry for any of the inconvenience that this may have caused to our residents at this time,” officials said.

Although rare, Charleston Water System issues boil water notices after events such as large water main breaks or a widespread loss of system pressure.