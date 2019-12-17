Town of Sullivan’s Island investigating Police Chief

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The town of Sullivan’s Island has confirmed that they are investigating “an incident recently reported involving the Chief of Police.”

The incident allegedly occurred in mid to late November.

The Town of Sullivan’s Island has declined to provide further details, as this is an ongoing investigation pertaining to “personnel matters”.

Chief Griffin will remain on the job during the investigation, according to a spokesperson.

Chief of Police Chris Griffin has been on the Sullivan’s Island Police force since 1997.

He served as a corporal, lieutenant, and acting chief before assuming the position of Chief of Police in January 2018.