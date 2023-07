MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a tractor fire Tuesday morning in McClellanville.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, crews were dispatched to Old Collins Creek Road off of South Santee Road for a tractor-trailer fire around 4:00 a.m.

AMFD arrived to find fire in the cab of a tractor.

Reports say the fire was threatening a nearby house.

Flames were extinguished by 4:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.