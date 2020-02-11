Live Now
Tractor-trailer drivers should avoid scenic portion of Long Point Road or face 4-point citation, police say

Photo: Lt. Chip Googe. Mount Pleasant Police Department

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is reminding tractor-trailer drivers not to use Long Point Road to get to Highway 17.

A sign along the roadway clearly states thru trucks are prohibited on Long Point Road (between Whipple Road and Highway 17), which is designated as a scenic highway.

Lt. Chip Googe, who oversees the traffic bureau, said the department will assign officers to be in the area when time permits.

Tractor-trailer drivers are encouraged to use another route or face a four-point citation.

