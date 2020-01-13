PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer fire causing delays on I-26EB near MM 203

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A tractor-trailer fire is causing delays on I-26 eastbound early Monday morning.

It happened around 8:00 a.m. near mile marker 203.

All lanes are currently blocked. Crews are allowing backed up traffic to move around the fire.

Multiple fire trucks are currently on scene.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

