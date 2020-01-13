PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer fire causing delays on I-26EB near MM 203

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A tractor-trailer fire is causing delays on I-26 eastbound early Monday morning.

It happened around 8:00 a.m. near mile marker 203.

All lanes are currently blocked. Crews are allowing backed up traffic to move around the fire.

Multiple fire trucks are currently on scene.

Motorists should find an alternate route.

Kelly Hallman

Lesa Elder

Cindy Spivey

Tim Davies

#BREAKING: Here is a look at I-26 E/B as crews respond to a vehicle on fire. All lanes near College Park Road are closed. Expect MAJOR delays heading into Charleston. @WCBD #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/f48YkyaHgg — Temple Ricke (@TempleRickeTV) January 13, 2020

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.