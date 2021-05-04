TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes portion of Bees Ferry Rd.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash that has closed a portion of Bees Ferry Rd.

Officials say the area is closed between Main Rd. and US-17. According to dispatch, they responded to the area just after 6:30 a.m.

The crash is reported with injuries, but the vehicle involved has been removed from the scene.

Multiple Dominion Energy trucks are currently on the scene working on damaged powerlines, but no word on when power would be restored in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

