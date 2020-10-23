TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure in Downtown Charleston

by: Kelsie Wilkins

Posted:
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are advising residents of a road closure in Downtown Charleston, as Charleston Water System lays a new waterline under portions of Spruill Avenue.

Spruill Avenue will be closed to traffic beginning Friday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m.

The closure will end on Sunday, October 25 at 6:00 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured onto Burton Lane between Carner Avenue/ Meeting Street and Spruill.

If weather or other conditions cause unexpected delays, this closure will be extended until Monday, October 26 at 5:00 a.m.

