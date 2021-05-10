Traffic cones creating parking problems along Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Sullivan’s Island residents and visitors are becoming frustrated as orange traffic cones seem to be popping up everywhere on beach access roads.

Beach goers say the traffic cones make it even more difficult to park on the island.

With summer approaching and parking on the island already a problem, some people say that the cones might deter them from visiting Sullivan’s Island all together.

Connor Raymond, who lives on Sullivan’s Island says he visits the beach frequently and the barrels are a problem;

“I go to beach all the time so it’s a little bit annoying when there are barrels everywhere and you can’t find parking. I think a lot of people are kind of thinking of going to IOP or somewhere else and I think it’s just going to get worse as the summer goes on and with going over the bridge”

The Mayor of Sullivan’s Island says that the barrels are there because state transportation crew are currently making upgrades to some of the roads.

He says that despite the temporary inconvenience the improvements will make the island safer and better in the long run.