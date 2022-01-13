Traffic diversion expected overnight due to Mount Pleasant water main break

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A water main break in Mount Pleasant is expected to impact traffic overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

The break is on Rifle Range Road at Long Grove Drive. The southbound lane of Rifle Range Road towards Ben Sawyer Boulevard is open, but northbound traffic towards the IOP connector “will be rerouted into the center median.”

The diversion is expected to be in place for at least 12 hours as crews work to repair the water main. Traffic is expected to be heavy in and around the area.

Drivers in the area are asked to use caution.