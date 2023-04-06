NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston International Airport is asking drivers to use extra caution Thursday afternoon as traffic signals in the area are not functioning.

According to a spokesperson for the airport, utility workers cut a cable around 3:00 p.m.

The cable impacted traffic signals at International Boulevard and South Aviation Avenue as well as International Boulevard and Michaux Parkway.

Officers are on scene directing traffic as of 4:00 p.m.

Repair crews are en route, but delays are expected.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.