NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is in custody following a brief pursuit in North Charleston.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard with the North Charleston Police Department says officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Dorchester Road Friday morning around 10:10 a.m., but the driver took off and a pursuit ensued.

The chase ended near the Waverly Place Apartments. One person was arrested.

There is no word on any charges at this time.