MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Mount Pleasant say they will divert traffic on Long Point Road in order to repair a portion of the roadway Friday morning.

Lt. Chip Googe with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said the diversion will take place between Snowden Road and Coaxum Road between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

He said crews will be repairing a large pothole in the roadway.

Motorists are asked to keep speeds at 25 mph or lower as you travel through Snowden.