Transportation, distribution provider brining $24M expansion to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A distribution and transportation provider is expanding operations in Charleston County.

Ability Tri-Modal “provides warehousing and distribution services to consumers for bi-coastal service,” specializing in “trans-loading, consolidation and deconsolidation, retail delivery, and a variety of other value-added services.”

The $24 million expansion of the company’s North Charleston location is expected to be done by fall of 2022.

Applications are being accepted for the 27 new jobs the expansion will create. Click here to apply.