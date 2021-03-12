Trapped in the classroom: Survey shows 50% of SC teachers can’t open their windows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- New data shows ventilation issues could be a hidden danger in SC classrooms.

Advocacy group SC for Ed conducted a survey to get a snapshot of how school employees across the state are feeling right now. Out of the 2,000 teachers surveyed, only half say they have functioning windows.

“I have a window that faces the building and [can] be cranked open to allow a minimal amount of ventilation. Air circulation in my room is very poor. The expectations for this school year have completely worn me down,” says a teacher from Berkeley County.

Part of the Centers for Disease Control’s guidelines for mitigating COVID-19 spread in schools states “Bring in as much outdoor air as possible.”

Steve Nuzum, an SC English Teacher and advocate with SC for Ed, says the results of their survey were disappointing but not surprising.

“It just kind of confirms what we thought,” says Nuzum, “sometimes the guidance is meant very well, but on the ground is just very hard to actually put that into place.”

Some of the survey findings were more alarming to Nuzum; especially the fact that 27% of SC teachers plan to leave their current position by the end of the school year.

“A lot of people – not just teachers – in the school system are feeling stretched really thin right now,” he says.

In the same survey, 46% of the 120 Charleston County teachers and 47% of the 160 Berkeley County teachers who responded say they also plan to quit or leave after this year.

Out of the 151 responses from Dorchester District 2, 35% of their teachers say they plan on quitting.

“School is not safe. High class size face to face. Worried daily for my safety. Continue to suffer further health issues,” says a teacher from Dorchester District 2.

You can see the raw data by clicking here.

Nuzum says this data is a clear example of why the state needs to listen to teachers before the statewide staffing shortage continues to deepen.

“That’s obviously where our primary focus should always be on. What is good for students – not only academically, but we’re supposed to keep them safe. If we have a burnt-out, stretched-thin workforce, and not enough people in the building, then students aren’t as safe as they should be.”

You can check out the final report by clicking here.