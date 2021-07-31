Trapped victim dies after early Saturday morning house fire in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – One is found dead by Mount Pleasant Fire after being trapped in an early Saturday morning house fire in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant Fire Department (MPFD) responded to a structure fire call on Detyens Road.

On arrival, firefighters were met with a single-family home on fire – crews began to rapidly extinguish the fire and found a trapped victim was deceased, MPFD reports.

MPFD and the Charleston County Coroner are still conducting an investigation on the fire.

The victim’s name will be released through the Coroner’s Office.

