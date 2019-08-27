Trash collection confusion in James Island; Residents concerned

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- James Island Public Service District discusses a potential new plan that could help streamline track pickup in the area.

“There were days when I didn’t really know the trash routes and I was chasing in my car after the PSD collectors.” James Island Resident

Since James Island is divided into city, town, and unincorporated areas; trash collecting gets a tad confusing for residents.

Houses only a block from each other could have a completely different colored can and collection route. Officials say this leaves the streets littered with lingering trashcans.

The pilot plan would include a few neighborhoods in the area. City of Charleston and JIPSD trash collectors would go by street and pick up for each other.

Meredith Poston, the James Island Public Service District Commissioner, believes the plan just makes sense when it comes to efficiency.

“It would be a very equal exchange. Hopefully it would benefit all, and not everything just going onto Public Service District, which was a concern when this was proposed several years ago,” says Poston.

There are residents that don’t think the plan would be a good idea. One issue that an employee for JIPSD discussed was that City of Charleston trash pickup is typically late at night.

With that and other concerns brought up, James Island officials decided to defer the issue until they have more resident feedback.

Holding off on the plan will also will bypass hurricane season as well as prevent issues with overflow holiday trash.

Now, instead of piloting the program in October, they are pushing the issue until January 1st, 2020. They plan to revisit the program then.