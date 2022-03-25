CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A traveling Holocaust exhibit that was to be on display at Charleston libraries was damaged during transit, cutting its time in the Lowcountry short.

The ‘Hate Ends Now’ immersive exhibit invites guests into a replica of the type of cattle car used to transport Jews to concentration camps during the Holocaust.

It was due to remain in Charleston until April 1, visiting various Charleston County libraries.

A technical issue resulting from damage during transport has forced organizers to wrap the exhibit early.

Monday, March 28 will be the final day to view the exhibit. It will be at the Dor Tikvah Synagogue from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.