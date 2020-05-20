Tree falls on Johns Island home as severe storms move through Charleston County

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Severe storms moved through parts of the Lowcountry on Wednesday, causing damage to some areas like Johns Island in Charleston County.

Residents in a small neighborhood called Point Park, which is located near Angel Oak Elementary, spent much of the afternoon cleaning up some of the heavy damage left behind after storms blew through the area around noon.

Weather radar indicated a tornado may have touched down in a portion of southern Charleston County.

WEATHER ALERT: A Tornado Warning has been issued for the area highlighted in red below. A tornado has been detected by radar or observed. Seek shelter now on the lowest level of your home in an interior room away from doors and windows! #chswx #scwx pic.twitter.com/UHqHKhRwa4 — Rob Fowler (@RobStormTeam2) May 20, 2020

Researchers with the National Weather Service will be conducting surveys in the coming days to see whether a tornado did move through the area.

Roads were covered in debris and several large trees fell around the neighborhood.

One family and their neighbors were working to cut up a tree that fell on the roof of a home. Thankfully, everyone in the house and neighborhood are okay.

Jiska Ford has lived in the neighborhood for 16 years and shared her experience as the storms rolled through:

“It had been raining for quite some time, fairly hard, and suddenly it just started blowing really, really hard. About the same time, we got the alert on the phone. All the phones in the house went off and it really just started blowing horizontally,” she said. “It was just incredible. Nothing that I’ve experienced even with the recent hurricanes.”

Powerlines all around Point Park are down. Berkeley Electric Cooperative crews have been in the area surveying the situation.