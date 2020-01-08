Trial begins for woman charged with animal cruelty in 2017

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Jury selection began Tuesday for a woman accused of animal cruelty.

Nakida Gathera was arrested in the spring of 2017 after turning herself in for an animal cruelty case. She is one of two suspects in the case.

It happened after authorities seized eight dogs from a North Charleston home after they were found living in what was described as “terrible conditions.”

One dog was found dead on the property.

All of the dogs were brought to the Charleston Animal Society for treatment. One of them, Cappucino, was brought in emaciated and in critical condition.

The Animal Society said his temperature was so low that it didn’t even register on a thermometer.

Cappucino needed a blood transfusion, IV fluids and parasite treatment, and was eventually adopted into a new home.

The case is expected to continue on Wednesday. It is unclear how long the trial will last.

Gathers is charged with felony animal cruelty charges. If convicted, she faced up to five years in prison.