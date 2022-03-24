CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series returns to James Island County Park on May 22.

There will be five races in the series: May 22, June 19, July 10, July 31, and August 14 (championship race).

Competitors will begin with at 7:15 a.m. sharp with a 600-yard swim in a freshwater lake, followed by a 12-mile bike ride and 5K run.

Athletes can compete in one or all of the races. Winners will be presented by race and at the end of the series.

Those who choose to compete in the entire series will accumulate points during each race. Championship winners will receive awards at a post-race celebration on August 14.

Click here to register.