NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health System said 16 new patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Trident, six patients tested positive for the virus and are able to self-quarantine at home while three patients tested positive and required hospitalization at Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center facilities.

Officials with Trident said seven staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.