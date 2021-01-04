Trident Health administers all received doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health on Monday announced that all 1,900 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received by the organization for Phase I distribution have been administered.

Over 90% of frontline staff caring for COVID-19 patients have received the first dose of the vaccine, according to Trident.

Trident Vice President of Public Relations and Communications, Rod Whiting, said “we understand the urgency of completing our COVID vaccination schedule. The sooner healthcare providers finish vaccinating their staff, the quicker the vaccine will be available to the general public.”

Staff will begin receiving their second dose of the vaccine on January 6.

Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Brighton Park Emergency, Centre Point Emergency, and Moncks Corner Medical Center are part of the Trident Health network.