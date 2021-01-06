Trident Health distributing second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident health will begin the second round of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to healthcare workers on Wednesday at 1 P.M.

Trident Health announced that all 1,900 Pfizer vaccines for phase one have been distributed, vaccinating more than 90% of their front line workers.

Employees who have not recieved the first dose are still able to get scheduled.

The hospital also reports more than 150 patients have received the early covid infusion therapy bamlanivimab, which is used for newly diagnosed patients with COVID-19 that have a high risk of being hospitalized. The therapy is showing a 99% effective rate of keeping those patients out of the hospital.

Trident Health Vice President of Public Relations and Communications Rod Whiting said “We are especially pleased to announce more than 90% of our frontline staff who care for COVID patients daily in the ER, ICU, COVID Unit and our Respiratory Therapists received the first dose of the vaccine.”

Trident officials say the sooner hospitals vaccinate their staff and physicians, the quicker the vaccine will be available to the general public.