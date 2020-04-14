Trident Health expands telehealth to include affiliated practices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health, Colleton Medical Center, and Summerville Medical Center announced on Tuesday that their 21 affiliated physician practices will now be available for consultation via telehealth.
The expansion enables patients to stay connected with their trusted medical providers, while practicing safe social distancing.
Based on the needs of the patient, providers will decided whether a virtual visit is appropriate. Those who qualify can opt for a phone call or video chat via Healow (part of the secure patient portal), FaceTime, Google Duo, or WebEx Meetings.
Participating affiliated practicies include:
- Advanced Centers for Internal Medicine, (843) 863-8100
- Breast Surgery Specialists, (843) 572-5010
- Carolina Center of Gynecologic Oncology, (843) 556-4380
- Charleston Heart Specialists, (843) 863-5600
- Coastal Carolina Bariatric & Surgical Center, (843) 875-8981
- Coastal Carolina Gastroenterology & Hepatology, (843) 576-0700
- Coastal Carolina Surgical Specialists, (843) 549-1421
- Colleton Family Medicine, (843) 549-8444
- Edisto Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, (843) 782-4141
- Lowcountry Cardiology Associates, (843) 853-0250
- Palmetto Cardiovascular & Thoracic Associates, (843) 553-5616
- Summerville Pediatric Specialists, (843) 695-2700
- Summerville Pelvic Health Specialists, (843) 873-9690
- Summerville Women’s Care – Medical Plaza Drive, (843) 569-2900
- Summerville Women’s Care – Midland Parkway, (843) 851-3800
- Tri-County Surgical Associates, (843) 797-5151
- Trident Family Health (843), 572-8277
- Trident Internal Medicine, (843) 553-2500
- Trident Neurosurgical Specialists, (843) 576-0700
- Trident Orthopedic Specialists, (843) 764-1730
- Walterboro OBGYN, (843) 549-9568