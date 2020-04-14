Trident Health expands telehealth to include affiliated practices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health, Colleton Medical Center, and Summerville Medical Center announced on Tuesday that their 21 affiliated physician practices will now be available for consultation via telehealth.

The expansion enables patients to stay connected with their trusted medical providers, while practicing safe social distancing.

Based on the needs of the patient, providers will decided whether a virtual visit is appropriate. Those who qualify can opt for a phone call or video chat via Healow (part of the secure patient portal), FaceTime, Google Duo, or WebEx Meetings.

Participating affiliated practicies include: