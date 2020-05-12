Trident Health expands visitation policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Beginning Wednesday, non-COVID-19 patients at Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center will be allowed to receive visitors, under some restrictions.

Patients will be allowed one visitor, age 18 or older, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Visitors must pass a screening, which includes a temperature check, and must wear a mask at all times.

This update to the policy comes on the heels of Trident’s decision earlier this week to allow ER patients one visitor.

Trident Medical Center CEO, Todd Gallati, explained:

“If I were a patient in the hospital, I would very much value having those close to me be able to visit, support me, and be in closer contact with my physicians. This is not a change we took lightly, but believe with the safeguards we have in place, allowing one visitor at a time for our patients is the right step at the right time.”

Additional safety measures at the facilities include “screening every staff, physician, and visitor before they enter the hospital, continuous masking, social distancing, and caring for COVID positive patients in designated areas by designated staff.”

Summerville Medical Center CEO, Jeff Taylor, believes that the policies implemented early on by Trident enabled them to take this step:

“I’m proud of the work of my colleagues at both hospitals. They have worked hard to make sure we are providing a safe environment for all of our patients.”

The policy has not yet been expanded to Moncks Corner Medical Center or Centre Pointe Emergency.