Trident Health implementing no visitor policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday morning, all Trident Health facilities will implement a no visitor policy “as part of the health system’s continued work to protect its patients and staff.”

Exceptions will be made at Trident Medical Center, Summerville Medical Center, Moncks Corner Medical Center, and Centre Pointe Emergency for the following circumstances:

Hospice or palliative care patients

Parent/guardian of a pediatric patient needing emergency care (this will be limited to one visitor over the age of 18 at a time)

After ER patients are registered and taken to triage their caregiver will need to wait outside of the hospital or freestanding ER

Additional exceptions will be made only at Summerville Medical Center: