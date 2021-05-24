Trident Health relaxing COVID-19 guest policy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health on Tuesday will relax the enhanced guest screening and visitation policy that has been in place through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the new policy, guests will no longer have to undergo temperature checks before entering the hospital. Masks are still required.

Additionally, patients will be allowed two visitors at a time between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

The following patients will be allowed one overnight guest:

Pediatrics

NICU

Laboring Mothers

Patient Advocates Pre/Post Surgery

End of Life

Designated support person for a patient with a disability

Confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients are allowed one guest at a time for a maximum of 15 minutes. Social distancing must be maintained.

Behavioral health patients will be allowed 15-minute-long in-person visits. Patients can also now rotate visitors. The visits will be between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.