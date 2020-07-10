Trident Health reports large spike in COVID-19 cases among Hispanic community

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health System said they are seeing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases among Hispanic communities.

Trident said they’ve diagnosed hundreds of people as positive this week alone and dozens of those patients are now hospitalized.

Data, provided by Trident’s Chief Medical Officer, shows 23% of all positive results were Hispanic and 26% of all admitted COVID positive patients were Hispanic.

Trident Health System said they are working to inform everyone in those communities to be extra careful, to wear masks, and seek medical attention if they need it.