Trident Healthcare pauses COVID-19 vaccine mandate amid federal court battle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Healthcare has paused its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees following a recent federal court ruling which found that the mandate violates personal rights.
The mandate, issued by the Biden Administration, directed staff at all healthcare facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson along with attorneys general of 14 other states brought a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over the requirement, which led to a judge ordering a pause on enforcement.
Trident issued the following statement on the pause:
“Prior to the CMS action creating a mandate, we had encouraged our colleagues to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and made vaccines readily available, but we had not mandated vaccination. Because recent federal court decisions have resulted in the CMS mandate being put on hold indefinitely, we have paused our vaccine requirement. We continue to strongly encourage our colleagues to be vaccinated as a critical step to protect individuals from the virus and the majority of our colleagues have been fully vaccinated.”