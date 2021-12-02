Trident Healthcare pauses COVID-19 vaccine mandate amid federal court battle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Healthcare has paused its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees following a recent federal court ruling which found that the mandate violates personal rights.

The mandate, issued by the Biden Administration, directed staff at all healthcare facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson along with attorneys general of 14 other states brought a lawsuit against the Biden Administration over the requirement, which led to a judge ordering a pause on enforcement.

Trident issued the following statement on the pause: