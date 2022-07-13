LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health officials on Wednesday announced the name of its new behavioral health hospital expected to open next year.

The new 60-bed freestanding mental health hospital is being built in the Ladson area and will be named Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness.

“Live Oak Mental Health and Wellness represents what we admire about the oak tree – their strength and adaptability,” said Christina Oh, President and CEO of the hospital.

“These are two characteristics that make up the foundation of compassionate care that our patients who need mental health services will continue to receive,” she also mentioned.

The hospital will be the first of its kind in over 30 years and will provide both inpatient and outpatient services to adults, the elderly, and adolescents.

The construction of the hospital comes as Trident Health officials noted the Lowcountry’s mental health care system to be “overturned” and “near crisis” considering needs for services are outpacing the ability the care for patients.

Construction began in March and the hospital is due to open its doors for patients in spring 2023.