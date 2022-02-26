NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center is planning to build a new 60-bed freestanding behavioral health hospital that is expected to be completed by early summer 2023.

The health care group says that the mental health care system in the Lowcountry is “overturned” and “near crisis” as the need for services are outpacing the ability to care for patients.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports over 700,000 South Carolinians reporting a mental health issue in 2020 with close to 200,000 of those diagnosed as serious.

The lack of visibility for mental health patients makes it difficult for people to understand the gravity of mental illness.

“The patient having a heart attack looks so ill that it’s very easy to see that they’re sick, or the patient with a broken bone usually has a deformity and it’s very easy to see,” said Dr. Kenneth Perry, who works in Emergency Services at Trident. “The patient with mental health doesn’t look any different. It’s so difficult for people to understand when patients are going through mental health issues. So, it’s really important that we have the appropriate facilities and the appropriate providers in place to take care of patients no matter what their mental health needs.

Spokesperson Rod Whiting says the new facility will offer both inpatient and outpatient services for pediatric, adult, and geriatric patients.