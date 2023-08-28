NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center is celebrating Electrophysiologist Frank Cuoco’s publication in the New England Journal of Medicine on Atrial Fibrillation.

According to Trident Medical Center, Atrial Fibrillation (AFIB) is one of the most common forms of heart disease and affects about five million Americans.

Trident Medical Center Electrophysiologist Frank Cuoco, MD, is one of the few researchers in a new AFIB study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The research, titled Pulsed Field or Converted Thermal Ablation for Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation, was published on August 27 and presented at the international European Society of Cardiology symposium.

More than 600 patients participated in the nationwide research, with Trident Medical Center acting as a top enrolling institution in the trial.

Dr. Cuoco says more than five million Americans have been diagnosed with AFIB and many of them would benefit from this new ablation therapy.