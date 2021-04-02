Trident Medical Center expanding visitation hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center on Monday will expand visitation hours from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Only one visitor over the age of 18 will be permitted per patient. Visitors will still be required to enter through the hospital’s main entrance, and temperature checks/screenings will still be in place.

Masks and social distancing are still required throughout the facility.

Summerville Medical Center expanded hours from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on April 1.

Only one visitor per patient is allowed, with the exception of pediatric patients who are allowed two caregivers. Maternity patients are allowed one support person “for the duration of their hospital stay.”