Trident Medical Center holds first honor walk, pays tribute to 25-year-old organ donor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center held their first honor walk early Wednesday morning.

While Trident has been involved in organ recovery for many years, this morning was their first formal Honor Walk that celebrates the gift of life through organ donation.

More than 75 friends, family and hospital staff lined the halls of the hospital to honor 25-year-old Brandon Hutchinson who donated his organs to save the lives of four others.

“As we honor his decision to save lives, four people will receive a second chance at life,” said Kristine Neal, Director of Communications for Sharing Hope SC. “Brandon’s legacy will leave a ripple effect that will last a lifetime.”

According to Sharing Hope SC, more than 1,000 South Carolinians are waiting for a life-saving transplant.  Twenty-two of those will die today before receiving one. 

