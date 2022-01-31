Trident Medical Center hosting hiring event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center on Wednesday will host a hiring event for environmental services positions.

Interviews be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Café B. Eligible candidates may be offered positions on the spot.

Trident offers the following benefits:

• Tuition Reimbursement/Assistance Programs

• Paid Personal Leave

• 401k (100% annual match – 3% to 9% of pay based on years of service)

• Identity Theft Protection discounts

• Auto, Home, and Life Insurance options

• Adoption Assistance

• Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

• Student Loan Repayment

Those interested should apply for interviews at this link.

