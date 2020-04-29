Trident Medical Center seeking plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center is is investigating the efficacy of convalescent plasma transfusions in COVID-19 patients.

As part of a nationwide study, trident is working “to determine if plasma from convalescent, or recovered, COVID-19 patients may benefit individuals currently hospitalized with severe or life-threatening cases of the virus.”

Trident says that although there is currently no treatment for COVID-19, “there is a long history of successful viral infection treatment using convalescent plasma [because] after someone is infected with a virus like COVID-19 and recovers, their blood contains antibodies.” Infusing these antibodies into patients with severe cases of COVID-19 may help their bodies fight off the virus.

To gather data, Trident is asking recovered COVID-19 patients to to donate through the American Red Cross, or other local donation centers.