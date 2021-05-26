Trident Medical Center to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to children 12 and older

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will begin vaccinating children ages 12 and up on June 3.

First dose clinics for children between 12 and 15 years old will be held on June 3 and June 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Trident Medical Center Café B.

Second dose clinics will be held on June 24 and July 1 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Trident Medical Center Café B.

Ice cream will be given to each vaccinated patient.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The clinics are walk-in only. Forms can be filled out in advance here.