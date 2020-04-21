Trident Medical Center to resume some surgeries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some hospitals in the Lowcountry are beginning to schedule more surgeries.

All non-essential operations were previously canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitals said they wanted to conserve supplies, limit exposure and free up space because of the virus and an expected influx of patients.

Trident Medical Center said they will resume some surgical services. The hospital’s CEO and president said the hospital is in a good position to do so.

“The projections have definitely moderated over the past several weeks. At one time, all of our hospitals in the state were looking to be, maybe potentially short of resources. That is clearly not the case now.”

He said the decrease in expected cases is likely due to the community following social distancing guidelines.

Still, Trident Medical Center is still taking precautions and all staff members are still required to wear masks.

Meanwhile, Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced it would resume some surgeries on Wednesday.