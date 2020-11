CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Trident Medical Center on Wednesday welcomed home physician’s assistant and SC National Guard Captain Korey Plewinski, who has been serving overseas.

Plewinski has been in Iraq and Kuwait for the past eight months with the 4/118 Combined Arms Battalion, 30th brigade.

Plewinski’s wife, Brooke, is also a physician’s assistant at Trident Medical Center.

Brooke surprised her husband with a red carpet welcome as their coworkers gathered to welcome him home.