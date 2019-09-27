Trident & Summerville Medical Centers host Medication Take Back events

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The numbers are staggering.

According to the news release, more than 130 people die every day from an opioid overdose and more than half of the people who misuse these drugs get them or steal them from someone they know.

On Saturday, September 28, Trident and Summerville Medical Centers will host a drive up and drop off drug take-back event. Officials stated that from 9:00 a.m. to noon anyone can drop off unneeded or expired medications.

“Keeping unused opioids around the home is just not safe,” says the Medical Director of Trident Health’s Emergency Services Dr. Scott Hayes.

Dr. Doug Holtzman, Medical Director of Summerville Medical Center’s Pediatric Emergency Services adds, “Drugs of any kind in the home are especially a risk for children. We want to make sure our families have a place to safely dispose of these very addictive drugs.”

The drop-off locations are:

Trident Medical Center Summerville Medical Center

Ambulatory Care Center Medical Office Building

9330 Medical Plaza Drive 295 Midland Parkway

Charleston, SC 29406 Summerville, SC 29485