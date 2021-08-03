Trident Tech rescinds mask requirement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College on Tuesday rescinded a mask requirement policy put in place just one day before after Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion on the legality of the requirements.

Wilson cited the S.C. Budget Proviso 117.190, which reads:

“A public institution of higher learning, including a technical college, may not use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students have received the COVID-19 vaccination in order to be present at the institution’s facilities without being required to wear a facemask. This prohibition extends to the announcement or enforcement of any such policy.”

Although Wilson acknowledged the Proviso is “ambiguous” and “[unartfully] worded,” it was intended to prohibit mask requirements at institutions of higher learning.

Trident rescinded the order to be in compliance with the Proviso, but “still strongly encourages all students, employees, and visitors to wear masks while indoors on campus and to get vaccinated to help orevent the spread of COVID-19.”