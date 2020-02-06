Trident Tech to close campuses at 4pm Thursday due to severe weather threat

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College announced it will close all campuses and sites at 4:00 p.m. due to expected severe weather.

The college said classes in session at 4:00 p.m. will be dismissed at that time. Classes starting at 4 o’clock or later are canceled.

Trident Tech said Thursday night’s Big Band Concert on Thornley Campus has also been canceled.

The college plans to reopen and operate on a normal class and work schedule on Friday, Feb. 7.

Officials at the College of Charleston say they are monitoring the weather but remains on a normal operating schedule.

Dorchester District 4 closed schools earlier in the day. The Colleton County School District and Dorchester District 2 canceled all after school activities.