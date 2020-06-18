Trident Tech to offer free tuition on some in-demand career programs this fall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College will offer free tuition on some in-demand career training programs in the fall.

The college first offered free tuition to students in the fall of 2019. Successful, the college decided to extend the program for spring and summer semesters in 2020 and plans to offer free tuition for the entire 2020-21 academic year thanks to a combination of federal, state and college financial aid funds.

“This is a timely opportunity for Lowcountry residents who need new skills to be successful in the job market,” said Trident Tech’s President Mary Thornley in a news release Thursday.

Thornley said the college decided not to pursue a tuition increase for the upcoming academic year in light of the financial uncertainty many in the community are facing during the pandemic.

Trident Tech currently has the lowest college tuition rates in the tri-county area, and most state residents qualify for funding from the South Carolina Educational Lottery.

Students can receive free tuition by enrolling in one of 70 programs of study in the fields of manufacturing, information technology, culinary and hospitality, emergency medical technology and technical trades.

To take advantage of the offer, potential students must submit a free TTC admission application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Those who qualify will be awarded financial aid to cover the full cost of tuition, registration fees, and course fees. Students are responsible for the cost of books and digital course materials. To see a list of programs eligible for free tuition and for additional information visit bit.ly/FreeTuitionFall2020.