Trident Tech to offer only skills-based classes on campus this fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College on Thursday announced that while the majority of their fall classes will be held online, skills-based classes with hands-on requirements will be held on campuses this fall.

Fall classes will have a variety of formats: online, scheduled online, hybrid, and traditional.

In online classes students can work through assigned material at their own pace. In scheduled-online classes, students will use video conferences to receive live instruction at set times. Hybrid classes will incorporate in-person and online learning. Traditional in-person classes and labs will only be held for classes which require hands-on work.

During in-person instruction, guidelines from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be followed.

