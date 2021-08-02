Trident Tech to require masks in campus buildings regardless of vaccination status

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College on Tuesday will begin requiring face masks be worn inside campus buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The decision was made following new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) guidelines, which were made amid a surge in the highly-contagious Delta variant.

The new guidelines recommend everyone over the age of two wear a mask “when indoors and in public settings in areas with substantial and high transmission.”

Trident is requiring “masking for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, while indoors on campus. Masks are not required outside or when individuals are alone in their offices or work spaces.”

The college said that the requirement is “in adherence to South Carolina Budget Proviso 117.190,” which states that “a public institution of higher learning, including a technical college, may not use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students have received the COVID-19 vaccination in order to be present at the institution’s facilities without being required to wear a facemask.”