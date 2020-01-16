Trident United Way receives $100,000 donation from local attorney and wife

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local attorney Mark Joye (Joye Law Firm) and his wife, Becky, have gifted a $100,000 donation to Trident United Way.

This donation is one of the largest individual donations ever received by the charity, according to a press release.

The Joyes placed no restrictions on the donation, trusting the stewardship of Trident United Way to direct the funds to “support…focus areas of education, financial stability, and health.”

The donation was inspired by the couple’s sense of duty to serve their community and “help lift people”, according to their statements.

They said that they are happy to contribute “now while they can see the positive benefits in action” and hope to continue with more donations and support in the future.