Trident update: First COVID-19 discharge was 81-year-old woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In their Friday update, the Trident Healthcare System noted the first discharge of a COVID-19 patient. 81-year-old Louise Beale was discharged after 11 days in the hospital.

Statistics:

As of Friday, a total of nine Trident Healthcare staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Two are employed at Trident Medical Center and seven are employed at Summerville Medical Center. All are self-quarantined.

There are three inpatient COVID-19 cases: two at Trident Medical Center, and one at Summerville Medical Center.

Seven COVID-19 positive patients identified by Trident are currently isolating at home.

190 patients have been admitted to Trident Health “for treatment and testing as persons under investigation for COVID-19” since March 6. 189 of the patients have survived.

Supplies:

President and CEO, Todd Gallati, said that Trident’s “supplies are being managed extremely well by our staff and physicians.”