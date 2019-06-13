Troopers arrest suspect in connection to fatal collision in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has made an arrest related to a fatal collision in Charleston County that occurred on Interstate-26 in May.

The news release stated that troopers have arrested Mateik Tray-von Best, 18, of Summerville, and charged him with two counts of Felony Driving Under the Influence – Resulting in Death.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern stated that Best was the driver of a 2019 Dodge Charger that struck a 2009 Jeep on I-26 westbound near the 208-mile marker in the early morning hours of May 15th. Two occupants in Best’s vehicle were killed.

Best had been hospitalized since the crash and upon his release, was taken into custody by the Highway Patrol. He was transported to the Charleston County Detention Center, where he will await a bond hearing.

Troopers with the Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team continue to investigate this crash.