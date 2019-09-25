I-26 westbound reopens after concrete truck drives off overpass near Dorchester Road

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – All lanes on I-26 have reopened to traffic following an early morning crash near mile marker 214 early Wednesday morning.

According to Trooper Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a concrete truck and Toyota car were both traveling west on I-26 when the driver of the Toyota car rear-ended the truck.

Trooper Southern said the concrete truck ran off the right side of the road, hit the railing and then went up and over the Bennett Yard overpass to the ground below.

.@SCHP_Troop6 says a concrete truck drove off I-26 WB onto Bennett Yard Rd. after being rear-ended by another vehicle. There are two injuries reported. @NCPD is directing traffic off I-26 WB onto Dorchester Road. @WCBD #chsnews pic.twitter.com/JrRanZfzZY — Temple Ricke (@templerickewcbd) September 25, 2019

The driver of the Toyota went to the left side of the roadway hitting the median.

Both drivers were taken to MUSC with unknown injuries.

Detours were in place for much of the morning, but the interstate reopened to traffic just after 7:00 a.m.